Pantera producer’s fury at Dimebag death TV feature

Pantera producer Sterling Winfield has reacted with anger over a TV station’s feature about the murder of Dimebag Darrell Abbott.

He’s accused WBNS-10TV of creating a “clickbait” report that needlessly causes upset, after this their release of previously-unpublished scene pictures.

Dimebag was shot dead on stage with his band Damageplan in Columbus, Ohio, on December 8, 2004. Four others died and seven were injured before the murderer was killed.

Winfield – who also worked with Damageplan – says via Facebook: “Is that the best you can do for news, cickbait from an almost 12-year-old murder?

“You people are most definitely part of the problem in this country. Drudging up the past and upsetting the family and friends of these people all over again must be incredibly rewarding and spiritually enlightening for you.

“People that trust and support their news providers deserve more than this two-bit hack journalism.”

He adds: “All I know is that you get back what you put out in the universe. I truly wish that for you and yours there at WBNS.”

WBNS’ coverage appears to have been in relation to last month’s club shootings in Orlando, Florida. Their feature includes a new interview with former police officer Jim Niggemeyer, who shot down Dimebag’s killer during his rampage. Niggemeyer had to retire from the force as a result of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and he’s still undergoing treatment. He’s campaigning for a change in laws that limit the assistance granted to people in his situation.

