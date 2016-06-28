Slayer's Tom Araya says every home needs a gun to defend against 'invaders'

Slayer frontman Tom Araya has told an audience in Switzerland that every home should have a gun to defend against “invaders.”

Addressing the crowd at the Z7 Konzertfabrik venue in Pratteln last night (June 27,) Araya asked whether it was true that every home in Switzerland has a firearm.

Araya says: “Is it true that every household has to own a rifle or a gun? No? I thought everybody in Switzerland had a rifle or a gun in their home? It’s not right? How else are you gonna defend your country?”

The singer then appears to reference last year’s terror attacks in Paris and this year’s incidents in Brussels by saying that some countries “can’t protect themselves,” seemingly blaming tight restrictions on gun ownership.

He says: “Where you are in the world, you need to protect yourselves. Not from each other, but from invaders. And you know what I’m talking about, right? You should be aware of your invaders. People that come here to do you harm.

“You should be able to protect and defend your country. That’s the way it should be everywhere. Because when you don’t have anything to protect yourself or your fellow countrymen, what happens? People fucking die. They do, don’t they?”

Araya continues: “I’m not gonna name names, but you can see what’s going on in other countries. Because they can’t protect themselves. And that’s what I’m talking about – being able to protect yourself and your fellow countrymen and your fucking country.

“I’m being serious, man. This isn’t a fucking joke. It really sucks to know that other people die, because you can’t protect them. That fucking sucks.”

Switzerland has traditionally had a relatively high level of gun ownership compared to other countries in Europe.

According to the Small Arms Survey, there are 45 guns per 100 residents in Switzerland. However, official Swiss government statistics put the figure at around 25 per 100 residents.

Slayer’s European tour continues and they return to North America in September for a joint tour with Anthrax.

Jun 29: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 01: With Full Force Open Air, Germany

Jul 02: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 04: Milan Market Sound, Italy

Jul 06: Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland

Jul 09: Jarocin Festival, Poland

Jul 11: Lignano Sabbiadoro Arena Alpe Adria, Italy

Jul 12: Rock In Rome, Italy

Jul 14: Bang Your Head Festival, Germany

Jul 15: Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Aug 07: Lokeren Festival, Belgium

Aug 10: Colmar Theatre De Plein Air, France

Aug 12: Into the Grave Festival, Netherlands

Aug 14: Bloodstock, UK

Aug 17: Bratislava Aegon Arena, Slovakia

Aug 19: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Elb-Riot Festival, Germany

Aug 21: Auburn Pain In The Grass, WA

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

