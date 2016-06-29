Aerosmith end still not decided says Joe Perry

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has once again tried to smooth over frontman Steven Tyler’s assertion that they’re planning their farewell tour.

Tyler said last week that they’d hit the road next year for the last time, although he added that the trip could last several years. He suggested that Perry had agreed to the arrangement.

It’s not the first time the singer has spoken about the end of the band’s career – and not the first time his bandmate has countered his comments.

Perry tells GuitarWorld: “It’s one of many things we’ve talked about, but I don’t know if it’s the end. We take it from album to tour, and day to day. It’s the same philosophy we’ve always had.”

He continues: “But even if that final tour comes about, it could go on for two years. There are still lots of places we haven’t played yet that we want to play.

“More to follow – let’s just put it that way.”

Meanwhile, Perry is pleased that Tyler has finally managed to record a solo album. “He’s been talking about it for years,” the guitarist says. “It’s given us a chance to take a break and it’s worked out well for everyone.

“He’s doing some gigs and going on the road, but the main this is he’s having fun doing it.

“That’s why you do a solo record – to explore new music and work with different musicians. As long as he’s doing what he wants, that’s what counts.”

Perry tours North America next month with Alice Cooper’s supergroup The Hollywood Vampires.

