Suicidal Tendencies line up two Cuba shows

Suicidal Tendencies have announced that they’ll play two shows in Cuba later this year.

The band will play the dates in May – with drummer Dave Lombardo especially excited at the prospect of visiting his homeland.

Suicidal Tendencies say: “So many great things coming up we can’t wait to share. Here’s another one that is huge to the band and especially Dave Lombardo… Suicidal Tendencies is extremely excited to announce two shows in Cuba!”

Lombardo adds: “I’ve toured around the world all of my life and have never played the country I was born in. I finally get the chance to play in Cuba on May 7 and May 11 with Suicidal Tendencies.”

Earlier this month, the band released the Get Your Fight On! EP – their first material since 2016 album World Gone Mad.

Suicidal Tendencies are about to embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand before heading to Cuba. They’ll also play at this year’s Bloodstock festival in the UK.

Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Mar 17: Storm The Gates Festival, New Zealand

Mar 21: Gold Coast Coolangatta Hotel, Australia

Mar 22: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Mar 23: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Mar 24: Melbourne Download, Australia

Mar 26: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Mar 27: Perth Capitol, Australia

May 07: Holguin Centro Cultural Club Bariay, Cuba

May 11: Havana Salon Rosado De La Tropical, Cuba

May 19: Newark Prudential Centre, NJ

Aug 12: Walton-On-Trent Bloodstock festival, UK

