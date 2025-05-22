Dead & Company announce three massive San Francisco shows

Dead & Company, who finished their second residency at Sphere in Las Vegas at the weekend, have announced three massive San Francisco shows for later in the year.

The band will play the shows in Golden Gate Park on August 1, 2 and 3 to celebrate 60 years of The Grateful Dead, who played their first-ever gig in December 1965 at one of Ken Kesey's acid tests in San Jose.

Travel packages will go on sale at 8am local on May 28, with an artist pre-sale for three-day tickets beginning two hours later. The general sale will begin on May 30.

Each night will feature a different support act, with Billy Strings opening on Friday, Sturgill Simpson doing the honours on Saturday, and the Trey Anastasio Band kicking off on the final night.

Participation Row, Dead & Company's social action village, will also be hosted at Golden Gate Park, featuring a range of nonprofit organizations and a charity auction of band-signed memorabilia to raise money for social and environmental causes.

Dead & Company last played in San Francisco – the Grateful Dead's hometown – in July 2023, when they completed the final dates of their Final Tour at Oracle Park. The shows, which were attended by 118,000 Deadheads, generated an estimated $21 million for the local economy.

The band's 19-show Sphere residency ended on Saturday, following a 31-date season in 2024. Commenting on the success of the latest run of dates, guitarist and singer John Mayer says, "Another incredible run at Sphere with Dead & Company. Every night brought something new musically and visually.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Nothing but love and respect for this band and the crew that made these shows so unforgettable, with special thanks to Treatment Studio for developing such incredible new content.

"And to everyone who came to lift off and travel with us through time, space and music… thank you for making the dream come true night after night."