Suicidal Tendencies video will make you dust off your skateboard

Suicidal Tendencies have released a new video for their track Living For Life.

The song features on the band’s 12th studio album World Gone Mad which launched in September last year and their first with former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

And in a new interview, frontman Mike Muir says Suicidal Tendencies have now recorded an EP - but cautions that it might never be released and that World Gone Mad could well be the band’s final release.

He tells Full Metal Jackie (via Blabbermouth): “With World Gone Mad, I think it’s a perfect statement record to fit in with all else we’ve done in the past and it’s a good way to end it.

“At the same time, we recorded an EP and there’s a possibility we’ll still put that out. But there’s a very good chance that’ll be the last album that we do.

“I know Dave Lombardo, every time we talk, he’s like, ‘Hey, let’s record something.’ So we’ll always record things. Whether we put it out, I don’t know.”

He adds: “We’ve been so busy since this record has come out and we’ve got so much stuff already planned that I can’t even think about even recording another record anyhow. So I guess that’s good.”

Suicidal Tendencies are currently on tour across Europe. Find a list of their remaining live shows below.

Jun 28: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jun 30: Helsingfors Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 01: Moscow Izvestiya Hall, Russia

Jul 03: Rome Parco di Villa Ada, Italy

Jul 04: Padua Sherwood Festival, Italy

Jul 06: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

