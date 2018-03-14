Rob Zombie begins filming The Devil’s Rejects follow-up

Rob Zombie has confirmed that he’s begun working on a new film.

It’s titled 3 From Hell and will be the sequel to his 2005 horror flick The Devil’s Rejects – which followed his 2005 directorial debut House Of 1000 Corpses.

Zombie revealed the news on Instagram, with a picture of a director’s chair and the caption: “It’s all true! Day one shooting Three From Hell! The murder and madness continues.”

Judging by the hashtags Zombie used in the post, the film will star his wife Sheri Moon Zombie and actor Bill Moseley.

Earlier this month, Zombie confirmed a joint North American tour with Marilyn Manson and revealed that a career-spanning vinyl box set containing 11 albums would arrive on March 30. Pre-orders are now under way.

Find a list of tour dates below.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour

Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, MI

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI

Jul 14: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amp, MO

Jul 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino, IL

Jul 17: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 18: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Center, OH

Jul 20: Virginia Beach Veteran’s United, VA

Jul 21: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Pavilion, NJ

Jul 25: Pittsburgh Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 26: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Metal Festival, QC

Jul 29: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA

