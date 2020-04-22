Streams and events this evening from Roger Dean, Jordan Rudess and Birdeatsbaby

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Roger Dean

As mentioned earlier today, the legendary album artist will be live on his Facebook page beginning to create a brand new Yes album cover from 7pm (BST). he plans 30-minute sessions live on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Birdeatsbaby

Brighton-based alt-proggers Birdeastbaby will be hosting a lockdown live stream from their Facebook opage at 9pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with his piano mediation at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page.

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on