"It's a way of life. I love my job, so working isn't a problem." Gary Holt has seen it all with Slayer and Exodus – and he's not ready for it to end yet

Exodus and Slayer guitarist Gary Holt says he may not have earned enough money from a lifetime in music to retire – but he insists he loves it too much to consider quitting anyway.

The 61-year-old has carved out a reputation as one of the most beloved guitarists in the thrash metal genre, first as the driving force behind Bay Area heroes Exodus and later as a replacement for the late, great Jeff Hanneman in Slayer.

After Slayer's 'farewell tour' ended in 2020, Holt had more time to devote to his first love Exodus. Life on the road with both bands was a distinctly different prospect, with Slayer afforded a more luxurious touring experience than Exodus.

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But Holt has embraced his return to more "sketchy" venues that come with an Exodus tour.

He tells The Moshville Times: "It's a way of life, being in Exodus. Even in the years I spent with Slayer, I missed this.

"And when Slayer played their final show, I went from two nights sold out at the L.A. Forum to two months later, I was showering in some really sketchy German venue shower and I loved it. It was awesome.

"You go through extremes, from the highest level to comfort to, 'Do I wanna step there?' And it's okay. I love doing this.

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"This is the band I joined when I was 17 years old. And I'll be 62 in May, and I'm still here. What's not to love?

"I'm not rich, but I make a living playing guitar, and that's a gift in itself. I can't retire. I gotta keep working. But I love my job, so working isn't a problem."

It's just as well Holt is still loving life on tour, as Exodus have just completed a Canadian run with Megadeth and Anthrax and have dates lined up in Europe and North America through to the end of May.