Roger Dean to create new Yes album cover live on Facebook

Roger Dean has announced plans to live stream the creation of the new Yes album cover.
The finished artwork will appear on The Royal Affair: Live packaging, with the first online session scheduled for later today (April 22) at 7pm GMT on the artist’s Facebook page.
Dean says: “What I’m going to be doing is not starting with the painting – I’m going to do, as near as I can to doing it live, the whole process of creating the new Yes live album.
“On Wednesday, I’m going to start playing around with ideas in the sketchbook and hopefully get the process under way with an idea that will work.”
Dean reports that while he’s given the project some thought, “I’ll pretty much be starting with a blank sheet of paper.”
He adds: “I’ll work on colour roughs and from there, transfer the whole thing to the finished painting.”
Dean is planning 30-minute sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and adds: “It might be longer – it’s not going to be necessarily a fixed process.”
Last week, Yes announced a number of rescheduled shows on their Album Series tour. They’ll now take place in 2021 after the 2020 shows were postponed due to the global lockdown.
Yes 2021 tour dates
Apr 11: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Apr 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain
Apr 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Apr 15: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy
Apr 16: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy
Apr 17: Rome Teatro della Conciliazione, Italy
Apr 19: Zurich Volkhaus, Switzerland
Apr 20: Vienna Arena, Austria
Apr 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany
Apr 23: Halle (Saale) Steintor-Varieté, Germany
Apr 24: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic
Apr 25: Wroclaw Narodow Forum Muzyki, Poland
Apr 27: Wroclaw Stodola, Poland
Apr 30: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia
May 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
May 03: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
May 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
May 05: Aarhus Train, Denmark
May 07: Helsingor Kulturværftet, Denmark
May 08: Monchengladbach Red Box, Germany
May 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
May 11: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
May 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium
May 13: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands