Roger Dean to create new Yes album cover live on Facebook

Roger Dean has announced plans to live stream the creation of the new Yes album cover.

The finished artwork will appear on The Royal Affair: Live packaging, with the first online session scheduled for later today (April 22) at 7pm GMT on the artist’s Facebook page.

Dean says: “What I’m going to be doing is not starting with the painting – I’m going to do, as near as I can to doing it live, the whole process of creating the new Yes live album.

“On Wednesday, I’m going to start playing around with ideas in the sketchbook and hopefully get the process under way with an idea that will work.”

Dean reports that while he’s given the project some thought, “I’ll pretty much be starting with a blank sheet of paper.”

He adds: “I’ll work on colour roughs and from there, transfer the whole thing to the finished painting.”

Dean is planning 30-minute sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and adds: “It might be longer – it’s not going to be necessarily a fixed process.”

Last week, Yes announced a number of rescheduled shows on their Album Series tour. They’ll now take place in 2021 after the 2020 shows were postponed due to the global lockdown.

Yes 2021 tour dates

Apr 11: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Apr 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain

Apr 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Apr 15: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Apr 16: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Apr 17: Rome Teatro della Conciliazione, Italy

Apr 19: Zurich Volkhaus, Switzerland

Apr 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

Apr 23: Halle (Saale) Steintor-Varieté, Germany

Apr 24: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic

Apr 25: Wroclaw Narodow Forum Muzyki, Poland

Apr 27: Wroclaw Stodola, Poland

Apr 30: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

May 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

May 03: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

May 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 05: Aarhus Train, Denmark

May 07: Helsingor Kulturværftet, Denmark

May 08: Monchengladbach Red Box, Germany

May 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 11: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

May 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May 13: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands