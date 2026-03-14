"I was a single guy on tour, in a band, and I met a lot of girls and I apologise if I hurt her." Sebastian Bach sorry for relationship with 17-year-old Christina Applegate

Sebastian Bach has apologised for his relationship with a then 17-year-old Christina Applegate.

The former Skid Row frontman – who was recently announced as Dee Snider's replacement in Twisted Sister – spoke about his time with Hollywood starlet Applegate after it hit the headlines again this week with the release of her memoir You With The Sad Eyes.

Bach has spoken about the relationship before, boasting that he was "a hotter lay than Brad Pitt" after Applegate had ditched her date Pitt for Bach at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards.

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In her memoir, Applegate says she was sickened to discover Bach had a one-year-old child when they were together and she also says she never slept with him.

Responding to Applegate's comments, Bach tells Billboard: "I was a single guy on tour, in a band, and I met a lot of girls and I apologise if I hurt her … if I hurt anybody.

"When you’re young you get thrown into the whirlwind of rock ‘n’ roll, meeting a lot of people and you better hold on tight. It’s like being on a roller coaster. It was a long time ago. If I hurt anybody, I apologise for it."

In her book, Applegate writes that she felt "out of control" when she learned Bach, who was 21 at the time, had a long-term partner and a child. She writes: “What a dick. I had really started to like him."

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She adds that she was grateful she hadn't slept with him but was upset he had spent the night at her house.

On leaving Pitt, who was 25 at the time, for Bach, Anchorman star Applegate says the Hollywood A-lister has since forgiven her.

She writes: "Eventually, we agreed that I’d been a child, and though he deserved much better, it was time to forgive the child who dumped him for the lead singer of Skid Row."