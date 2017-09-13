Stone Sour hook up with Steel Panther in Rose Red Violent Blue video

A still from the video

Stone Sour have released a video for their track Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb &And So Am I).

It’s taken from the band’s latest studio album Hydrograd, which arrived in June via Roadrunner Records.

The Ryan Valdez-directed promo features cameo appearances from Steel Panther – and comes just a week after Corey Taylor and co appeared in the glam metal outfit’s video for Wasted Too Much Time.

Stone Sour are gearing up for their next leg of live dates in support of the follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2.

Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Sep 22: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 24: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Sep 27: St Paul Myth Live, MN

Sep 28: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Oct 03: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Oct 04: Niagara Falls The rapids Theatre, NY

Oct 08: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Oct 10: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Oct 14: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Amphitheatre, TX

Oct 15: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Amphitheatre, TX

Oct 18: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Oct 19: Las Vegas House Of Blues, CA

Nov 04: San Bernardino Knotfest, CA

Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands

Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg

Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 04: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 06: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

