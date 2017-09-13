Stone Sour hook up with Steel Panther in Rose Red Violent Blue video

Stone Sour have released a video for their track Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb &And So Am I).
It’s taken from the band’s latest studio album Hydrograd, which arrived in June via Roadrunner Records.
The Ryan Valdez-directed promo features cameo appearances from Steel Panther – and comes just a week after Corey Taylor and co appeared in the glam metal outfit’s video for Wasted Too Much Time.
Stone Sour are gearing up for their next leg of live dates in support of the follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2.
Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.
- The Classic Rock Annual: 12 Months of the very best High Voltage Rock'N'Roll
- Exclusive: Black Country Communion star in the new Classic Rock - Out Now!
- Stone Sour, Korn, Ghost, Lamb Of God, Megadeth and more star in Metal Hammer 300
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Stone Sour 2017 tour dates
Sep 22: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO
Sep 24: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE
Sep 27: St Paul Myth Live, MN
Sep 28: Fargo Civic Center, ND
Oct 03: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA
Oct 04: Niagara Falls The rapids Theatre, NY
Oct 08: Wichita The Cotillion, KS
Oct 10: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA
Oct 14: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Amphitheatre, TX
Oct 15: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Amphitheatre, TX
Oct 18: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA
Oct 19: Las Vegas House Of Blues, CA
Nov 04: San Bernardino Knotfest, CA
Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark
Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands
Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France
Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg
Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK
Dec 04: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 06: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy