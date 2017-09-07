Steel Panther team up with Stone Sour in new video

Corey Taylor as you've never seen him before

Steel Panther have released a new video for their track Wasted Too Much Time.

It’s the latest song to be released from their Lower The Bar album which arrived earlier this year.

The video features a cameo appearance from Stone Sour and Corey Taylor and was directed by Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia.

The shoot is said to visualise “the message of the song and the pitfalls of staying in a relationship that isn’t working. Stone Sour make a cameo appearance in the NSFW video performing at a house party – and singer Corey Taylor does his best Michael Starr impersonation.”

Watch the Wasted Too Much Time video below.

