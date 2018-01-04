Stone Sour add further European dates to 2018 schedule

Stone Sour have added an extra run of dates to their planned European tour.

Corey Taylor and co had previously announced three June performances in the UK. Now they’ve added further live dates, which will kick off with sets at Germany’s Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring at the start of June.

Taylor, Josh Rand, Roy Mayorga, Johnny Chow and Christian Martucci launched their sixth studio album Hydrograd last year.

Speaking about the record, Taylor said: “This album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

Find a full list of the band’s Euro dates below.

Jun 01: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Tallinn Pirita Convent Ruins, Estonia

Jun 06: Solvesborg Sweden Rock festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Jun 13: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 18: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jun 25: Budapest Barba negra Track Open Air, Hungary

Jun 28: Panensky Tynec Aerodrome, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Utrecht Tivoliredenburg, Netherlands

Jul 04: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jul 11: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal

Jul 12-14: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

