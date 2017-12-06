Stone Sour to return to the UK in June 2018

Stone Sour have announced plans to return to UK shores next year.

The band are currently on tour across the country and will return for three shows in Manchester, London and Nottingham in June 2018.

Frontman Corey Taylor says: “We’re excited to return to the UK for a second time in support of Hydrograd. These are Stone Sour’s only UK dates in 2018 and we’re happy to include two cities we didn’t play in December.

“Stone Sour are building towards our future, so come out in June and have a fucking good time with us!”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on December 8 (Friday) from Live Nation. Find show details below.

Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 18: London Roundhouse

Jun 19: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

