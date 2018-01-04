Trending

Architects talk moving forward without Tom Searle

By News  

Exclusive: Architects drummer Dan Searle says he started writing lyrics for their 8th album immediately after the tragic death of his guitarist brother Tom in 2016

Architects
Architects
(Image: © Mick Hutson)

Architects drummer Dan Searle has spoken about how he and the band are moving forward following the death of his guitarist brother Tom.

Tom died in 2016 after a three-year battle with cancer at the age of just 28. And in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Dan has given an insight on how the tragedy is shaping what will be Architects’ eighth studio album – and reveals he started writing lyrics immediately after Tom passed away.

Dan says: “I didn’t know what to do with myself, I suppose, but also part of me felt like I should really document what this feels like. Because at some point, everyone loses someone, and maybe other people would hear these words and it would resonate with them.

“And if it’s then put into context of a record that’s documenting a whole year of grieving, maybe they could see that they might move into a space in their life where they feel more positive.”

Dan reports that Tom being diagnosed with cancer was the catalyst for 2014’s Lost Forever // Lost Together and 2016’s All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us and adds: “so we’ve had extraordinary circumstances for the last two records. And now we have different extraordinary circumstances for this record.

“I hope that we can turn what has been a very horrible experience into a great record that we’re proud of, but Tom would have been proud of as well.”

Dan adds: “I hope that people will find it helps them work through whatever pain they’re going through. I hope that it helps bring out a change in perspective on dealing with these things, and the fact you have to honour the discomfort and the suffering. Or you don’t move forward.”

Read more from the interview, including the band’s future plans, in their cover feature in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now.

You can also read Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog free online with a TeamRock+ subscription.

In September last year, Architects released their new track Doomsday and they’ll head out on a European tour later this month.

And then there was light: How Architects are taking their next steps

Tour Dates

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 7:30PMThe GovHindmarsh, Australia
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 8:00PMX-TRAZurich, Switzerland
Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PMColumbiahalleBerlin, Germany
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 8:00PMPlanet.tt Bank Austria Halle GasometerWien, Austria
Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PMTonHalleMunich, Germany
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PMPalladiumKöln, Germany
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PM013Tilburg, Netherlands
Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:00PMAncienne BelgiqueBrussels, Belgium
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 6:30PMAlexandra PalaceLondon, United Kingdom
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:30PMMr Smalls TheaterPittsburgh, United States
Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00PMBaltimore SoundstageBaltimore, United States
Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PMTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, United States
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PMPlaystation TheaterNew York, United States
Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:30PMPalladiumWorcester, United States
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Agora TheatreCleveland, United States
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 6:30PMSaint Andrews HallDetroit, United States
Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 5:00PMHouse of Blues ChicagoChicago, United States
Friday, February 23, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Rave / Eagles ClubMilwaukee, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:30PMFirst AvenueMinneapolis, United States
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PMUnion HallEdmonton, Canada
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Palace TheatreCalgary, Canada
Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PMVogue Theatre-BCVancouver, Canada
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ShowboxSeattle, United States
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PMWonder BallroomPortland, United States
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Regency BallroomSan Francisco, United States
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 9:00PMThe Fonda TheatreHollywood, United States
Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of Blues AnaheimAnaheim, United States
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PMMetro Music HallSalt Lake City, United States
Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Summit Music HallDenver, United States
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 8:00PMGas Monkey Bar N??? GrillDallas, United States
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00PMAlamo City Music HallSan Antonio, United States
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMThe MasqueradeAtlanta, United States