Architects talk moving forward without Tom Searle

Architects drummer Dan Searle has spoken about how he and the band are moving forward following the death of his guitarist brother Tom.
Tom died in 2016 after a three-year battle with cancer at the age of just 28. And in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Dan has given an insight on how the tragedy is shaping what will be Architects’ eighth studio album – and reveals he started writing lyrics immediately after Tom passed away.
Dan says: “I didn’t know what to do with myself, I suppose, but also part of me felt like I should really document what this feels like. Because at some point, everyone loses someone, and maybe other people would hear these words and it would resonate with them.
“And if it’s then put into context of a record that’s documenting a whole year of grieving, maybe they could see that they might move into a space in their life where they feel more positive.”
Dan reports that Tom being diagnosed with cancer was the catalyst for 2014’s Lost Forever // Lost Together and 2016’s All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us and adds: “so we’ve had extraordinary circumstances for the last two records. And now we have different extraordinary circumstances for this record.
“I hope that we can turn what has been a very horrible experience into a great record that we’re proud of, but Tom would have been proud of as well.”
Dan adds: “I hope that people will find it helps them work through whatever pain they’re going through. I hope that it helps bring out a change in perspective on dealing with these things, and the fact you have to honour the discomfort and the suffering. Or you don’t move forward.”
Read more from the interview, including the band’s future plans, in their cover feature in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now.
In September last year, Architects released their new track Doomsday and they’ll head out on a European tour later this month.
And then there was light: How Architects are taking their next steps
Tour Dates
|Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Gov
|Hindmarsh, Australia
|Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 8:00PM
|X-TRA
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Columbiahalle
|Berlin, Germany
|Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer
|Wien, Austria
|Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|TonHalle
|Munich, Germany
|Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palladium
|Köln, Germany
|Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|013
|Tilburg, Netherlands
|Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ancienne Belgique
|Brussels, Belgium
|Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Alexandra Palace
|London, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Mr Smalls Theater
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, United States
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, United States
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Playstation Theater
|New York, United States
|Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Agora Theatre
|Cleveland, United States
|Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit, United States
|Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 5:00PM
|House of Blues Chicago
|Chicago, United States
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Rave / Eagles Club
|Milwaukee, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:30PM
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, United States
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Union Hall
|Edmonton, Canada
|Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Palace Theatre
|Calgary, Canada
|Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vogue Theatre-BC
|Vancouver, Canada
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Showbox
|Seattle, United States
|Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, United States
|Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, United States
|Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 9:00PM
|The Fonda Theatre
|Hollywood, United States
|Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues Anaheim
|Anaheim, United States
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metro Music Hall
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Summit Music Hall
|Denver, United States
|Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Gas Monkey Bar N??? Grill
|Dallas, United States
|Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Alamo City Music Hall
|San Antonio, United States
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, United States