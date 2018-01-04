Architects talk moving forward without Tom Searle

Architects drummer Dan Searle has spoken about how he and the band are moving forward following the death of his guitarist brother Tom.

Tom died in 2016 after a three-year battle with cancer at the age of just 28. And in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Dan has given an insight on how the tragedy is shaping what will be Architects’ eighth studio album – and reveals he started writing lyrics immediately after Tom passed away.

Dan says: “I didn’t know what to do with myself, I suppose, but also part of me felt like I should really document what this feels like. Because at some point, everyone loses someone, and maybe other people would hear these words and it would resonate with them.

“And if it’s then put into context of a record that’s documenting a whole year of grieving, maybe they could see that they might move into a space in their life where they feel more positive.”

Dan reports that Tom being diagnosed with cancer was the catalyst for 2014’s Lost Forever // Lost Together and 2016’s All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us and adds: “so we’ve had extraordinary circumstances for the last two records. And now we have different extraordinary circumstances for this record.

“I hope that we can turn what has been a very horrible experience into a great record that we’re proud of, but Tom would have been proud of as well.”

Dan adds: “I hope that people will find it helps them work through whatever pain they’re going through. I hope that it helps bring out a change in perspective on dealing with these things, and the fact you have to honour the discomfort and the suffering. Or you don’t move forward.”

In September last year, Architects released their new track Doomsday and they’ll head out on a European tour later this month.

