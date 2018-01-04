Trending

Red Fang to launch their own brand of wine

News  

US outfit Red Fang team up with the Teutonic Wine Company to produce Red Fang Red - out later this month

Red Fang have teamed up with Portland’s Teutonic Wine Company to produce their own brand of wine.

It’ll be called Red Fang Red and will be released on January 13, with a special launch party to be held at the company HQ.

Teutonic Wine Company say in a statement: “A perfect match was waiting to happen and now it’s done. We love Red Fang, Red Fang loves our wines, so we teamed up to make Red Fang Red.

“It is a blend of varieties that have never been done before: Pinot Noir, Tannat and Gewürztraminer. Are you raising your eyebrows? Your should be! Just wait until you try it.”

The band add: “We’ve had a blast collaborating with Barnaby and Olga at Teutonic and we are couldn’t be more pleased with the final product. Cheers!”

Tickets for the launch party are on sale now, with the event set to feature a DJ and a selection of food. Jackpot Records will also be on hand, providing “their finest metal and punk records to peruse through and purchase.”

Red Fang will head out on the road across North America later this month in support of their 2016 studio album Only Ghosts. Find details below.

Tour Dates

Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ShakedownBellingham, United States
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 7:00PMRickshaw TheatreVancouver, Canada
Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00PMBig Winter Classic 2018Calgary, Canada
Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PMPyramid CabaretWinnipeg, Canada
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PMRiot RoomKansas City, United States
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PMGrowlersMemphis, United States
Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 7:00PMThe EarlAtlanta, United States
Friday, January 26, 2018 at 6:30PMJannus LiveSt. Petersburg, United States
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:30PMHouse of Blues Myrtle BeachNorth Myrtle Beach, United States
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:30PMThe RitzRaleigh, United States
Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:30PMThe Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, United States
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PMPlaystation TheaterNew York, United States
Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 6:30PMThe PalladiumWorcester, United States
Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:30PMAuraPortland, United States
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:30PMElectric FactoryPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PMTown BallroomBuffalo, United States
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Goodyear Theater at East EndAkron, United States
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 6:30PMStage AEPittsburgh, United States
Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PMEagles Ballroom Club StageMilwaukee, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PMMyth LiveSaint Paul, United States
Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PMAquariumFargo, United States
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00PMCafe IguanaMonterrey, Mexico
Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PMC3 StageGuadalajara, Mexico
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMForo AliciaMexico City, Mexico
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMC.C. FestivaLima, Peru
Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:00PMDomo San DiegoSantiago, Chile
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PMAR UniclubBuenos Aires, Argentina
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PMDiablo PubGoiania, Brazil
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PMCelula ShowcaseFlorianopolis, Brazil
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PMTeatro OdisseiaRio De Janeiro, Brazil
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMVic ClubSao Paulo, Brazil
Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PMA AutenticaBelo Horizonte, Brazil
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PMWelcome to Rockville 2018Jacksonville, United States

