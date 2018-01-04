Red Fang to launch their own brand of wine

Red Fang have teamed up with Portland’s Teutonic Wine Company to produce their own brand of wine.

It’ll be called Red Fang Red and will be released on January 13, with a special launch party to be held at the company HQ.

Teutonic Wine Company say in a statement: “A perfect match was waiting to happen and now it’s done. We love Red Fang, Red Fang loves our wines, so we teamed up to make Red Fang Red.

“It is a blend of varieties that have never been done before: Pinot Noir, Tannat and Gewürztraminer. Are you raising your eyebrows? Your should be! Just wait until you try it.”

The band add: “We’ve had a blast collaborating with Barnaby and Olga at Teutonic and we are couldn’t be more pleased with the final product. Cheers!”

Tickets for the launch party are on sale now, with the event set to feature a DJ and a selection of food. Jackpot Records will also be on hand, providing “their finest metal and punk records to peruse through and purchase.”

Red Fang will head out on the road across North America later this month in support of their 2016 studio album Only Ghosts. Find details below.

Tour Dates

Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PM The Shakedown Bellingham, United States Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, Canada Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Big Winter Classic 2018 Calgary, Canada Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Pyramid Cabaret Winnipeg, Canada Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Riot Room Kansas City, United States Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Growlers Memphis, United States Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 7:00PM The Earl Atlanta, United States Friday, January 26, 2018 at 6:30PM Jannus Live St. Petersburg, United States Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:30PM House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, United States Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:30PM The Ritz Raleigh, United States Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:30PM The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, United States Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Playstation Theater New York, United States Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 6:30PM The Palladium Worcester, United States Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:30PM Aura Portland, United States Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:30PM Electric Factory Philadelphia, United States Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Town Ballroom Buffalo, United States Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PM The Goodyear Theater at East End Akron, United States Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 6:30PM Stage AE Pittsburgh, United States Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Eagles Ballroom Club Stage Milwaukee, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Myth Live Saint Paul, United States Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Aquarium Fargo, United States Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Cafe Iguana Monterrey, Mexico Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM C3 Stage Guadalajara, Mexico Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Foro Alicia Mexico City, Mexico Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM C.C. Festiva Lima, Peru Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Domo San Diego Santiago, Chile Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM AR Uniclub Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Diablo Pub Goiania, Brazil Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Celula Showcase Florianopolis, Brazil Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Teatro Odisseia Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Vic Club Sao Paulo, Brazil Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PM A Autentica Belo Horizonte, Brazil Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Welcome to Rockville 2018 Jacksonville, United States

Mastodon/Red Fang/Russian Circles at Great Hall, Cardiff - live review