Red Fang to launch their own brand of wine

Red Fang have teamed up with Portland’s Teutonic Wine Company to produce their own brand of wine.
It’ll be called Red Fang Red and will be released on January 13, with a special launch party to be held at the company HQ.
Teutonic Wine Company say in a statement: “A perfect match was waiting to happen and now it’s done. We love Red Fang, Red Fang loves our wines, so we teamed up to make Red Fang Red.
“It is a blend of varieties that have never been done before: Pinot Noir, Tannat and Gewürztraminer. Are you raising your eyebrows? Your should be! Just wait until you try it.”
The band add: “We’ve had a blast collaborating with Barnaby and Olga at Teutonic and we are couldn’t be more pleased with the final product. Cheers!”
Tickets for the launch party are on sale now, with the event set to feature a DJ and a selection of food. Jackpot Records will also be on hand, providing “their finest metal and punk records to peruse through and purchase.”
Red Fang will head out on the road across North America later this month in support of their 2016 studio album Only Ghosts. Find details below.
Tour Dates
|Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Shakedown
|Bellingham, United States
|Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, Canada
|Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Big Winter Classic 2018
|Calgary, Canada
|Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pyramid Cabaret
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Riot Room
|Kansas City, United States
|Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Growlers
|Memphis, United States
|Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Earl
|Atlanta, United States
|Friday, January 26, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, United States
|Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:30PM
|House of Blues Myrtle Beach
|North Myrtle Beach, United States
|Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, United States
|Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, United States
|Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Playstation Theater
|New York, United States
|Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 6:30PM
|The Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Aura
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Electric Factory
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, United States
|Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Goodyear Theater at East End
|Akron, United States
|Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Eagles Ballroom Club Stage
|Milwaukee, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Myth Live
|Saint Paul, United States
|Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Aquarium
|Fargo, United States
|Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cafe Iguana
|Monterrey, Mexico
|Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|C3 Stage
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Foro Alicia
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|C.C. Festiva
|Lima, Peru
|Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Domo San Diego
|Santiago, Chile
|Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|AR Uniclub
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Diablo Pub
|Goiania, Brazil
|Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Celula Showcase
|Florianopolis, Brazil
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Teatro Odisseia
|Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vic Club
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|A Autentica
|Belo Horizonte, Brazil
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Welcome to Rockville 2018
|Jacksonville, United States
