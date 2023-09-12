Steven Wilson teams up with Ninet Tayeb in new video for Rock Bottom

Steven Wilson has shared a video for a brand new track, Rock Bottom, which he perfoerms with co-writer Niney Tayeb, which you can watch in full below.

It's the third track he's shared from upcoming album The Harmony Codex, which will be released through Virgin Records on September 29.

"The next instalment from my forthcoming album The Harmony Codex, is out now, written and co-performed by Ninet Tayeb," Wilson says.

Tayeb of course came to prominence when she sang on both the epic Routine and Ancestral on Wilson's 2015 album Hand. Cannot. Erase. She also sang on the re-recording of Porcupine Tree's Don't Hate Me that featured on Wilson's 2016 EP 4 1/2 and she sang on 2017's To The Bone, although did not feature on 2021's The Future Bites.

Alongside Tayeb, The Harmony Codex also sees Wilson collaborating with long time studio partners such as Craig Blundell, Adam Holzman, Nicko Tsonev and Theo Travis alongside a host of first time collaborators including Jack Dangers of Meat Beat Manifesto and Interpol’s Sam Fogarino.

The Harmony Codex will be available as a single disc as well as a limited edition three disc deluxe hardback book-set which features Harmonic Distortion, a 77 minute reimagining of the album featuring alternate versions and remixes by Manic Street Preachers, Roland Orzabal (Tears for Fears), Mikael Åkerfeldt (Opeth), Interpol, Meat Beat Manifesto, Faultline, and Radiophonic Workshop.

The third disc is a deluxe-only version of the BluRay featuring high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos mixes of The Harmony Codex, 2 videos, and exclusive instrumental mixes of the full 65 minute album in high res 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos. The 100 page Carl Glover designed hardback book and features Hajo Mueller’s artwork.

Pre-order The Harmony Codex.