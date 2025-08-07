Steven Wilson launches new prog rock radio show on SiriusXM

Steven Wilson has announced the launch of a new monthly progressive rock radio show on the satellite radio and online streaming service SiriusXM.

Sirius say Intrigue: The Progressive Rock Show With Steven Wilson will "explore the expansive notion of what it means to be progressive in music. From the early pioneers of the 1970s to today’s experimental minds, Wilson curates an immersive journey through the unexpected and the uncompromising, highlighting artists who have pushed rock’s creative limits and expanded its sonic language."

Wilson himself adds, “One of my greatest thrills as a professional musician has been the opportunity it’s given me to talk about the music I love and to turn other people onto it. Now I’m thrilled to have my own show on Sirius XM because I can do more than just talk about it, I can actually play it! I’ll be featuring music by many bands that have been associated with progressive music over the years, covering classics and deep cuts, the old and the new, the obvious and the unexpected.”

Intrigue: The Progressive Rock Show With Steven Wilson airs monthly on the Deep Cuts channel. SiriusXM is primarily a North American service and not directly available in the UK due to licensing restrictions, although users with a VPN would be able to access the show.

Wilson's US tour in support of his latest album, The Overview, begins on September 9 in San Francisco and continues through to October 13 in Mexico, with stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more. The tour then moves to South America, India, and Australia through November.