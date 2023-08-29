Steven Wilson shares first music from The Harmony Codex. Watch the video for Economies Of Scale here

Steven Wilson has finally announced that he will release his latest album, The Harmony Codex, through Virgin Records in September 29. You can watch a video for his brand new single Economies Of Scale below. Wilson has been busy teasing The Harmony Codex, his seventh solo album, since last November.

"My seventh album The Harmony Codex is a real trip, a beautiful and experimental 65-minute labyrinth of a record, with almost every one of its 10 tracks taking a different musical approach," he says. "I really hope you will all get to hear the album as intended - a continuous musical journey, or a piece of 'cinema for the ears'.

"Today you can listen to Economies Of Scale, a soulful song built around electronic rhythms and layered vocal harmonies. Then next week something completely different, the mostly instrumental 11-minute hybrid of progressive rock, spiritual jazz and electronica that is Impossible Tightrope. I couldn’t be prouder of this album and I think you are going to enjoy it too!"

Wilson has worked with long time studio partners such as Ninet Tayeb, Craig Blundell and Adam Holzman on the new album, alongside a host of first time collaborators including Jack Dangers of Meat Beat Manifesto and Interpol’s Sam Fogarino.

The Harmony Codex will be available as a single disc as well as a limited edition three disc deluxe hardback book-set which features Harmonic Distortion, a 77 minute reimagining of the album featuring alternate versions and remixes by Manic Street Preachers, Roland Orzabal (Tears for Fears), Mikael Åkerfeldt (Opeth), Interpol, Meat Beat Manifesto, Faultline, and Radiophonic Workshop.

The third disc is a deluxe-only version of the BluRay featuring high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos mixes of The Harmony Codex, 2 videos, and exclusive instrumental mixes of the full 65 minute album in high res 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos. The 100 page Carl Glover designed hardback book features Hajo Mueller’s stunning artwork, meticulously created over an 18 month period in close collaboration with Steven during the making of the album.

Pre-order The Harmony Codex.

(Image credit: Virgin)

Steven Wilson: The Harmony Codex

1. Inclination

2. What Life Brings

3. Economies Of Scale

4. Impossible Tightrope

5. Rock Bottom

6. Beautiful Scarecrow

7. The Harmony Codex

8. Time Is Running Out

9. Actual Brutal Facts

10. Staircase

Disc 2 - Harmonic Distortion

1. Codex Theme #7

2. Economies of Scale - Manic Street Preachers remix

3. Codex Theme #9

4. Inclination - Faultline remix

5. Impossible Tightrope - alternate version

6. Codex Theme #6 4

7. Beautiful Scarecrow - Meat Beat Manifesto Excursion 1

8. Codex Theme #8

9. Time is Running Out - Mikael Åkerfeldt version

10. Staircase - Interpol Remix

11. Codex Theme #3

12. What Life Brings - Aug 22 mix by Roland Orzabal

13. The Harmony Codex - long take

14. Staircase - Radiophonic Workshop remix

Disc 3 – The Harmony Codex BluRay

1. 5.1 Instrumentals (96/24)

2. 5.1 Mix (96/24)

3. Atmos Instrumentals (48/24)

4. Atmox Mix (48/24)

5. High Resolution Stereo (96/24)

6. Stereo Instrumentals (96/24)