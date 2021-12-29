Steve Rothery announces short run of European live dates

Mariillion guitarist Steve Rothery has announced three European live shows for the Steve Rothery Band in April.

"We were so lucky to be able to finish the UK dates before the world went to hell (again) and to have the memories of those fantastic audiences to sustain us until the Marillion weekends next year," he says. "It’s quite a frustrating feeling for us all having just finished what I think is one of our very best albums, to have to put it on the shelf for several months but I promise you, it really will be worth the wait!

"The response to the Steve Rothery Band - Live in London Blu-ray has been fantastic and I’ve managed to shoehorn some European solo shows in with my band for Easter next year."

The Steve Rothery Band will play:

Apr 15: NED Zoetermeer Cultuurpodium Boerderij (Get tickets)

Apr 16: NED Uden De Pul (Get tickets)

Apr 17: GER Dortmund The Piano Bar (Get tickets)

Marillion will release their nineteenth studio album, An Hour Before It's Dark, on March 4.