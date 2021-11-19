Marillion release full details of 'upbeat' new album An Hour Before It’s Dark

Marillion have announced that they will release their brand new studio album An Hour Before It’s Dark through ear Music on March 4. You can check out the full album artwork and tracklisting below.

The album title An Hour Before It's Dark could refer to the last hour you were allowed to play outside as a child before you had to go home, a reference to the fight against time in relation to the climate crisis or the last minutes in a person's life.

"Be it social, political, or personal issues, Marillion have never minced words and have always found a way to combine them with their own unique sound, known for incredible songwriting, melodies and top-notch musicianship, while swimming against the tide, not bending to norms and limitations," say the bands label.



“Despite the seemingly bleak contemplations across this album - the virus, our mortality, medical science, care, AND Leonard Cohen (ha ha) - the overall feeling of the music is surprisingly upbeat," adds singer Steve Hogarth. "I think the band are as on form as they ever were really, and the addition of Choir Noir has added another new soul and colour to things."

Like its predecessor, FEAR, An Hour Before It's Dark was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, which also provided the perfect backdrop for the carefully chosen selection of behind-the-scenes footage in form of a documentary on the making of the album and a performance of Murder Machines from Real World that will be released together with the album.

Marillion are currently on the road with the Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour in the UK, which will be followed by several Marillion weekends until summer 2022 and a major European tour in autumn 2022.

Pre-order An Hour Before It's Dark.

(Image credit: ear Music)

Marillion: An Hour Before It's Dark

1. Be Hard On Yourself

i. The Tear In The Big Picture ii. Lust For Luxury iii. You Can Learn 2. Reprogram The Gene i. Invincible ii. Trouble-Free Life iii. A Cure For Us?

3. Only A Kiss (Instrumental)

4. Murder Machines

5. The Crow And The Nightingale

6. Sierra Leone

i. Chance In A Million ii. The White Sand iii. The Diamond iv. The Blue Warm Air v. More Than A Treasure

7. Care

i. Maintenance Drugs ii. An Hour Before It’s Dark iii. Every Call iv. Angels On Earth