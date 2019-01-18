Steve Hackett shares video for his new single Beasts In Our Time

Steve Hackett has released a video for his new single Beasts In Our Time.

It’s the latest material taken from his upcoming studio album At The Edge Of Light, which will launch next Friday (January 25) on CD, 2LP/CD, on digital platforms and as a Mediabook CD/DVD, which will contain 5.1 surround sound mix and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Hackett says: “Beasts In Our Time is the main thrust of this album, exposing fear, greed and intolerance. The eagle in the video symbolises the hatred and violence which nationalism breeds… and the clown, deceptive, destructive forces which masquerade as fun and innocuous.

“We live in dangerous times where we stand on the edge of an abyss, but there is still the hope that the light of compassion can still win through.”

Hackett previously released the tracks Under The Eye Of The Sun and Underground Railroad from the follow-up to 2017’s The Night Siren.

The guitarist will head out on the road later this year on the latest leg of the Genesis Revisited tour.

The November shows will see Hackett play Selling England By The Pound in full and he’ll also perform a selection of tracks from 1979’s Spectral Mornings to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Steve Hackett - At The Edge Of Light

1. Fallen Walls And Pedestals

2. Beasts In Our Time

3. Under The Eye Of The Sun

4. Underground Railroad

5. Those Golden Wings

6. Shadow And Flame

7. Hungry Years

8. Descent

9. Conflict

10. Peace

Steve Hackett: At The Edge Of Light

Steve Hackett 2019 UK tour dates

Nov 02: Aylesbury Waterside

Nov 03: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Nov 05: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 06: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 08: Leicester De Montford Hall

Nov 09: Cardiff St. David's Hall

Nov 11: Liverpool Philharmonic

Nov 12: Brighton Dome, UK

Nov 13: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 15: Salisbury City Hall

Nov 16: Reading Hexagon

Nov 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 19: York Barbican

Nov 20: Bath Forum

Nov 22: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Nov 23: Gateshead The Sage

Nov 25: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Nov 26: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 27: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 29: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo