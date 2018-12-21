Steve Hackett recruits Durga and Lorelei McBroom for new single Underground Railroad

Steve Hackett has released a stream of his new single titled Underground Railroad.

The song has been lifted from the guitarist’s upcoming studio album At The Edge Of Light and features guests Durga and Lorelei McBroom.

Speaking about the track, Hackett says: “I was inspired to write Underground Railroad in Wilmington, Delaware, discovering about that amazing network that helped slaves escape in pre-Civil War America, spearheaded by brave people like Harriet Tubman.

"Durga and Lorelei McBroom sound amazing, expressing that heartfelt pain. As well as electric guitar, I play Dobro acoustic and also harmonica, transporting us back to those times."

At The Edge Of Light is set to arrive on January 25 on CD, 2LP/CD, on digital platforms and as a Mediabook CD/DVD, which will contain 5.1 surround sound mix and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Hackett previously said of the follow-up to 2017’s The Night Siren: “In these dangerous times, deep shadows feel even sharper than usual and we find ourselves standing at the edge of light.

“The contrast between dark and light weaves its way throughout the album in many ways, from the sense of good fighting evil through to the interplay of dark and light opposites magically combining in cultures, including the heartbeat of India and primal tribal rhythms.

“Ultimately, this album embraces the need for all musical forms and cultures to connect and celebrate the wonder of unity in this divided world."

Hackett is the cover star of the new issue of Prog magazine, which goes on sale from December 28.

Steve Hackett - At The Edge Of Light

1. Fallen Walls And Pedestals

2. Beasts In Our Time

3. Under The Eye Of The Sun

4. Underground Railroad

5. Those Golden Wings

6. Shadow And Flame

7. Hungry Years

8. Descent

9. Conflict

10. Peace