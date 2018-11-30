Steve Hackett releases video for new song Under Eye Of The Sun

Steve Hackett has released a new promo video for Under The Eye Of The Sun, which you can watch below. it's the first music taken from his forthcoming new album At The Edge Of Light.

"Under The Eye of the Sun celebrates the wonder and spirit of the amazing rockscapes I've experienced - Monument Valley, Sedona, Grand Canyon, Uluru and Arabian desert," Hackett tells Prog. "This picture video - by Leigh Harris and Franck Avril along with the song captures the sharp contrasts of bright light and mysterious darkness through the Shamanic heartbeat of these awe-inspiring places... Enjoy!"

At The Edge Of Light will be released through InsideOut on January 25 on CD, 2LP/CD, on digital platforms and as a Mediabook CD/DVD, which will contain 5.1 surround sound mix and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Hackett has also announced that on next year's tour he'll not only be playing material from At The Edge Of Light but also the whole of Genesis' Selling England By The Pound and his own Spectral Mornings album, which celebrates its 40th Anniversary next year.