Steve Hackett shares video for brand new track Wherever You Are

Steve Hackett has shared a new video for Wherever You Are, the second track to be taaken from his upcoming studio album, The Circus And The Nightwhale, which will be released through InsideOutMusic on February 16. You can watch the new video below.

"Wherever You Are is my favourite track on the album," says Hackett. "It’s at the point of resolution at the end, when finally love wins through and the world opens up. It’s both a love song and a rock song… with a joyous spiritual payoff.

"A song of love winning through, shattering the chains of the physical world… Light obliterating darkness. A new universe has opened up with the hope that such a strong love could even survive death. The dreams of childhood realised, there is a sense of everything coming around full circle… Even the three part harmony guitar at the end of Genesis’ The Musical Box is revisited in spirit with the joy of celebration during this song.”

The Circus And The Nightwhale will be the first full-blown Hackett concept album since his 1975 solo debut Voyage Of The Acolyte, which followed Genesis's 1974 grand double conceptual affair The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.

The Circus And The Nightwhale will be available on several different formats, including a limited edition CD and Blu-ray mediabook (including 5.1 Surround Sound and 24-bit high resolution stereo mixes), standard CD jewelcase, gatefold 180g vinyl LP and as digital album.

Pre-order The Circus And The Nightwhale.