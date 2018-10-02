Steve Hackett announces Selling England By The Pound UK tour

Steve Hackett has announced a Genesis Revisited UK tour for 2019.

The guitarist has revealed that he’ll play the 1973 album Selling England By The Pound in its entirety for the very first time on the 20-date run, which will kick off at Aylesbury's Waterside on November 2 next year.

And, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his 1979 record Spectral Mornings, Hackett will celebrate the occasion by performing a selection of tracks from the album along with some material from his upcoming studio album, which is expected to launch next year.

Hackett says: “I’m thrilled to be performing the whole of my favourite Genesis album Selling England By The Pound, which caught the attention of John Lennon in 1973. I felt that I was now playing guitar in the world’s best band and everything was opening up for us.

“Also, I look forward to playing all the favourite songs from Spectral Mornings, marking its anniversary, plus new album tasters as well as additional Genesis gems in a terrific grand slam!”

Hackett will be joined on the road by his regular band: Vocalist Nad Sylvan, keyboardist Roger King, bassist Jonas Reingold, drummer Gary O’Toole and Rob Townsend on saxophone and flute.

Find a full list of dates below.

Steve Hackett 2019 UK tour dates

Nov 02: Aylesbury Waterside

Nov 03: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Nov 05: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 06: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 08: Leicester De Montford Hall

Nov 09: Cardiff St. David's Hall

Nov 11: Liverpool Philharmonic

Nov 12: Brighton Dome, UK

Nov 13: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 15: Salisbury City Hall

Nov 16: Reading Hexagon

Nov 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 19: York Barbican

Nov 20: Bath Forum

Nov 22: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Nov 23: Gateshead The Sage

Nov 25: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Nov 26: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 27: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 29: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo