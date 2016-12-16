Steel Panther release Anything Goes lyric video

Steel Panther have released a lyric video for their single Anything Goes.
It’s lifted from their upcoming fourth album Lower The Bar. It was slated for release on February 24, but its launch has been pushed back until the following month. Steel Panther say – with tongue firmly in cheek – it’s because drummer Stix Zadinia recently checked out of rehab after getting treatment for alcohol and chipotle addiction.
- Metallica’s James Hetfield sold his motorbike for health reasons
- Korn fans to get Christmas ‘Kornaments’ from Spotify
- Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine wants ‘even shot’ at Big 4 shows
- TeamRock's iOS 10 Heavy Metal Stickers pack gets Christmas update
He says: “After months of touring the world, my taste for whiskey and chipotle finally got the better of me and my stomach. I’d like to apologise to my friends, family, and especially Satchel, whose bottom bunk on the tour bus was on the receiving end of my many blacked out bouts of explosive diarrhoea.
“Now that I’ve had time to clear my mind, and my intestines, I can get back to doing lines with all of you on the upcoming 2017 Girls in a Row tour.”
Lower The Bar is available for pre-order now.
Watch the Anything Goes promo below.
Steel Panther will perform at Scottsdale’s Livewire in Arizona on New Year’s Eve and have a number of tour dates scheduled in 2017.
Steel Panther Lower The Bar tracklist
- Goin’ In The Backdoor
- Anything Goes
- Poontang Boomerang
- That’s When You Came In
- Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)
- Now The Fun Starts
- Pussy Ain’t Free
- Waster Too Much Time
- I Got What You Want
- Walk Of Shame
- She’s Tight
- Red Headed Step Child
- Momentary Epiphany
Steel Panther tour dates 2016⁄2017
Dec 31: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ
Jan 19: Las Vegas Drai’s Rooftop Beach Club, NV
Jan 20-21: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC
Jan 26: Boise Knitting Factory, ID
Jan 27: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO
Jun 16-18: Clisson Hellfest, France