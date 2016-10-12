Spock's Beard drummer Jimmy Keegan quits

Spock’s Beard drummer Jimmy Keegan has quit the band to “pursue other interests.”

The band announced the split in a statement today.

Keegan joined the band full-time in 2001, replacing Nick D’Virgilio. But he had performed live with the band since 2003 before joining permanently.

Spock’s Beard say: “We regret to announce that Jimmy Keegan has resigned from Spock’s Beard to pursue other interests.

“Jimmy has been a key member of the SB family since 2003, and his unique contribution will be sorely missed.

“His talents as a drummer and vocalist are world class, unsurpassed. We wish Jimmy well and look forward to what he’s going to come up with next. Dude, you’re the best!”

Spock’s Beard have not yet named Keegan’s replacement.

At the same time the band made the announcement, Keegan released a statement of his own, saying he wants to concentrate fully on his own project – which he had been planning to launch in 2003 when he was asked to join Spock’s Beard.

Keegan says: “The idea of my own band was still nagging. I started to humour it and raised some money in a campaign but the schedule has proven extremely difficult and I have been way too slow to produce this first album.

“I should’ve been doing this long ago. For this reason, I have stepped down as the drummer for Spock’s Beard and will be putting all my efforts into my own project.

“Oh sure, I will continue doing sessions, gigs and short tours but my daily focus will now be… well, myself.

“For those who contributed, I can’t thank you enough for your patience. For SB fans, you will be in good hands. Look to the guys for announcements of what is to come.”

Spock’s Beard released their 12th album The Oblivion Particle last year.

