Soundgarden in Searching With My Good Eye Closed live video

Soundgarden have released a video of them performing Searching With My Good Eye Closed in 1992.

The performance was captured during the band’s show at the Paramount in Seattle that year and will feature on Soundgarden’s upcoming 25th anniversary edition of 1991 album Badmotorfinger, set for release on November 18.

They previously released a studio outtake version of classic track Rusty Cage.

Last month Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil reported that they were 12 songs into their next album – which they were juggling with Chris Cornell and drummer Matt Cameron’s Temple Of The Dog reunion.

He said: “Over the past year we’ve had a number of songwriting and jam sessions, getting together to exchange ideas and document and record them. We have some rough demos of a dozen or so songs.

“We’ll continue to do this as everyone’s schedule opens up, and hopefully by next year we’ll find ourselves in the studio fleshing out these ideas.”

This week Soundgarden confirmed a new ice cream flavour called Black Hole Rum will launch on October 30.

Made by Seattle’s Full Tilt Ice Cream shops, it’s the latest flavour in the gelateria’s Icon Series – described as “a rum ice cream with a dark fudge swirl.”

The firm’s owners, Justin Cline and Ann Magyar, are said to be longtime fans of the city’s rock scene. They’d previously created their Mudhoney flavour in 2013 – inspired by the Seattle alt-rock band of the same name.

Badmotorfinger Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist

CD 1 – Original Album Remastered

Rusty Cage Outshined Slaves & Bulldozers Jesus Christ Pose Face Pollution Somewhere Searching With My Good Eye Closed Room A Thousand Years Wide Mind Riot Drawing Flies Holy Water New Damage

CD 2 – Studio Outtakes – * = Previously Unreleased

Rusty Cage (Studio Outtake)* Outshined (Studio Outtake)* Slaves & Bulldozers (Studio Outtake)* Jesus Christ Pose (Studio Outtake)* Face Pollution (Studio Outtake) * Somewhere (Studio Outtake)* Searching With My Good Eye Closed (Studio Outtake)* Room A Thousand Years Wide (Studio Outtake)* Drawing Flies (Studio Outtake)* Holy Water (Studio Outtake)* Cold Bitch (Studio Outtake)* She’s A Politician (Studio Outtake)* Black Rain (Studio Outtake)* Birth Ritual (Studio Outtake)* Blind Dogs (Studio Outtake)* New Damage (with Brian May)

CD 3 – Live At The Paramount (Part 1)

Searching With My Good Eye Closed Hands All Over Drawing Flies Room A Thousand Years Wide Gun Flower Little Joe Big Dumb Sex Face Pollution Incessant Mace Rusty Cage

CD 4 – Live At The Paramount (Part 2)

Outshined Mind Riot Beyond The Wheel Into The Void (Sealth) Jesus Christ Pose Hunted Down Somewhere Slaves & Bulldozers

Disc 5 – Live At The Paramount DVD

Searching With My Good Eye Closed Hands All Over Drawing Flies Room A Thousand Years Wide Gun Flower Little Joe Big Dumb Sex Face Pollution Incessant Mace Rusty Cage Outshined Mind Riot Beyond The Wheel Into The Void (Sealth) Jesus Christ Pose Hunted Down Somewhere Slaves & Bulldozers

Disc 6 – Motorvision + More DVD

1.Searching With My Good Eye Closed

2.Rusty Cage

3.Outshined

4.Little Joe

5.Mind Riot

6.Room A Thousand Years Wide

7.Jesus Christ Pose

8.Slaves & Bulldozers

Bonus Videos – * = Previously Unreleased

Outshined (Live in Dallas 4.29.92)* Jesus Christ Pose (Live in Dallas 4.29.92)* Rusty Cage (Live at Roseland Ballroom 5.09.92)* Jesus Christ Pose (Live at Pinkpop Festival 7.08.92)* Slaves & Bulldozers (Live at Pinkpop Festival 7.08.92)* Slaves & Bulldozers (Live in Seattle 7.12.92)* Face Pollution (Live in Seattle 7.12.92)* Searching With My Good Eye Closed (Live in Seattle 7.22.92)* Drawing Flies (Live in Miami 8.22.92)* Cop Killer (Live in Miami 8.22.92)* Room A Thousand Years Wide (Live in Miami 8.22.92)* Jesus Christ Pose (Music Video) Outshined (Music Video) Rusty Cage (Music Video)

Disc 7 – Blu-Ray Audio 5.1 Surround Sound & Remastered Stereo – *= Previously Released

Rusty Cage* Outshined* Slaves & Bulldozers* Jesus Christ Pose* Face Pollution* Somewhere* Searching With My Good Eye Closed* Room A Thousand Years Wide* Mind Riot* Drawing Flies* Holy Water* New Damage* B-Sides Cold Bitch* She’s A Politician* Birth Ritual*

Bonus Videos

Jesus Christ Pose (Music Video) Outshined (Music Video) Rusty Cage (Music Video)

