Temple Of The Dog release Angel Of Fire demo

Temple Of The Dog have issued a stream of their track Angel Of Fire.

The demo didn’t make the cut for the band’s self-titled 1991 album, but will be included on the extended 25th anniversary edition, which also features a remix of Hunger Strike, another demo titled Black Cat. It’s available for pre-order now.

It’ll be released on September 30 via Universal Music after Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Matt Cameron along with Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament and Mike McCready won a legal battle to have the master tapes returned.

Temple Of The Dog will head out on the road for a handful of shows in November to celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary, with McCready saying earlier this week that he’d welcome a studio return with the band.

He told Classic Rock: “If anybody wants to start writing for Temple Of The Dog, I will be there to play guitar if they want me. We’re very busy with our band right now and Chris has been on such a long tour, so he’s been very busy.

“So in terms of timing, who knows, But I hope we can do new songs.”

Temple Of The Dog’s debut album was planned as a one-off tribute to their friend and collaborator, Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood, who died in 1990.

Eddie Vedder is not part of the reunited lineup, although a guest appearance has not been ruled out.

McCready, Cornell and Vedder are in issue 228 of Classic Rock, which includes a feature on the grunge scene. It’s available now in print and via TeamRock+.

Temple Of The Dog extended edition tracklist

Say Hello 2 Heaven Reach Down Hunger Strike Pushin’ Forward Back Call Me A Dog Times Of Trouble Wooden Jesus Your Savior Four Walled World All Night Thing Say Hello 2 Heaven (Alternative mix) Wooden Jesus (Alternative mix) All Night Thin (Alternative mix) Say Hello 2 Heaven (Demo) Reach Down (Demo) Call Me A Dog (Demo) Times Of Trouble (Demo) Angel Of Fire (Demo) Black Cat (Demo) Times Of Trouble (Instrumental) Say Hello 2 Heaven (Outtake) Reach Down (Outtake) Pushin; Forward Back (Outtake) Wooden Jesus (Outtake) All Night Thing (Outtake)

Nov 04: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Nov 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 11: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Center, CA

Nov 14: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Nov 20: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

