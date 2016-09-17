Temple Of The Dog release Angel Of Fire demo

Temple Of The Dog have issued a stream of their track Angel Of Fire.
The demo didn’t make the cut for the band’s self-titled 1991 album, but will be included on the extended 25th anniversary edition, which also features a remix of Hunger Strike, another demo titled Black Cat. It’s available for pre-order now.
It’ll be released on September 30 via Universal Music after Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Matt Cameron along with Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament and Mike McCready won a legal battle to have the master tapes returned.
Temple Of The Dog will head out on the road for a handful of shows in November to celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary, with McCready saying earlier this week that he’d welcome a studio return with the band.
He told Classic Rock: “If anybody wants to start writing for Temple Of The Dog, I will be there to play guitar if they want me. We’re very busy with our band right now and Chris has been on such a long tour, so he’s been very busy.
“So in terms of timing, who knows, But I hope we can do new songs.”
Temple Of The Dog’s debut album was planned as a one-off tribute to their friend and collaborator, Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood, who died in 1990.
Eddie Vedder is not part of the reunited lineup, although a guest appearance has not been ruled out.
McCready, Cornell and Vedder are in issue 228 of Classic Rock, which includes a feature on the grunge scene. It’s available now in print and via TeamRock+.
- Iggy Pop unveils Passenger video from upcoming live release
- Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago checks into rehab
- Slayer reflect on Repentless video trilogy
- Philm continue without Dave Lombardo
Temple Of The Dog extended edition tracklist
- Say Hello 2 Heaven
- Reach Down
- Hunger Strike
- Pushin’ Forward Back
- Call Me A Dog
- Times Of Trouble
- Wooden Jesus
- Your Savior
- Four Walled World
- All Night Thing
- Say Hello 2 Heaven (Alternative mix)
- Wooden Jesus (Alternative mix)
- All Night Thin (Alternative mix)
- Say Hello 2 Heaven (Demo)
- Reach Down (Demo)
- Call Me A Dog (Demo)
- Times Of Trouble (Demo)
- Angel Of Fire (Demo)
- Black Cat (Demo)
- Times Of Trouble (Instrumental)
- Say Hello 2 Heaven (Outtake)
- Reach Down (Outtake)
- Pushin; Forward Back (Outtake)
- Wooden Jesus (Outtake)
- All Night Thing (Outtake)
Temple Of The Dog 2016 tour dates
Nov 04: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA
Nov 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Nov 11: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Center, CA
Nov 14: Los Angeles The Forum, CA
Nov 20: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA