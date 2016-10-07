Soundgarden stream Rusty Cage studio outtake

Soundgarden have released a studio outtake version of classic track Rusty Cage.

It’s expected to appear on the 25th anniversary box-set edition of their Badmotorfinger album, which hasn’t been announced yet, but is likely to be launched next month.

Guitarist Kim Thayl previously reported the project was underway, along with a remastered edition of Ultramega OK, and both were to be available before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Soundgarden continue work on the follow-up to 2012 album King Animal, with the intention of recording in 2017.

Thayil said last month: “Matt and Chris, of course, are working on this Temple Of The Dog thing.

“Over the past year we’ve had a number of songwriting and jam sessions, getting together to exchange ideas and document and record them. We have some rough demos of a dozen or so songs.

“We’ll continue to do this as everyone’s schedule opens up, and hopefully by next year we’ll find ourselves in the studio fleshing out these ideas.”

The re-activated Temple Of The Dog, featuring members of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, embark on their first-ever tour in November:

Nov 04: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Nov 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 11: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Center, CA

Nov 14: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Nov 20: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

