Soundgarden plan deluxe Badmotorfinger

Soundgarden are looking at the possibility of making a deluxe 25th anniversary edition of Badmotorfinger, says guitarist Kim Thayil.

It would follow the 20th anniversary version of Superunknown, released this week – although it won’t happen until 2016.

Thayil tells Billboard: “We have discussed giving the treatment to Badmotorfinger – there are some B-sides, there’s some live material, and I believe they may be rehearsal material.

”Badmotorfinger had an impact with listeners, but also with guitarists, drummers and singers – people who started bands. It definitely deserves the same kind of treatment we’re giving Superunknown.”

Meanwhile, Thayil admits his long-planned compilation of B-sides and rarities is still something he wants to do, but the band have other priorities.

He says: “I’ve been talking about that since the mid-90s. I thought when we got back together we’d start on that project. But first we did the retrospective best-of, then a live record and then a new album. These tours came up and now Superunknown.

“The B-sides and all that stuff will be compiled in the future into a separate, standalone record.”

Superunknown is be the first record to be released in a new headphone audio format called DTS Headphone:X. The 11.1 surround mix will be available from creators DTS to those who purchase the super deluxe edition of the re-release. Hear the Headphone:X version of Spoonman via the Soundgarden website.

The band are gearing up for a US tour with Nine Inch Nails during which they’ll play before Trent Reznor’s outfit. They return to the UK on July 4 for the British Summer Time festival in London, alongside Black Sabbath, Motorhead, Faith No More and others.

