Soundgarden Black Hole Rum ice cream announced

Soundgarden have confirmed a new ice cream flavour called Black Hole Rum will launch on October 30.

Made by Seattle’s Full Tilt Ice Cream shops, it’s the latest flavour in the gelateria’s Icon Series – described as “a rum ice cream with a dark fudge swirl.”

The firm’s owners, Justin Cline and Ann Magyar, are said to be longtime fans of the city’s rock scene. They’d previously created their Mudhoney flavour in 2013 – inspired by the Seattle alt-rock band of the same name.

Soundgarden are the latest band who have announced their foray into the food and drinks market. Last week Deftones revealed they’ve teamed up with San Diego brewery Belching Beaver to create their own Phantom Bride beer.

Former Motorhead men, guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee also plan to release their Motorhead Road Crew beer with Camerons Brewery later this year.

Last month Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil reported that they were 12 songs into their next album – which they were juggling with Chris Cornell and drummer Matt Cameron’s Temple Of The Dog reunion.

He said: “Over the past year we’ve had a number of songwriting and jam sessions, getting together to exchange ideas and document and record them. We have some rough demos of a dozen or so songs.

“We’ll continue to do this as everyone’s schedule opens up, and hopefully by next year we’ll find ourselves in the studio fleshing out these ideas.”

Thayil is also working on a remastered version of Soundgarden’s Ultramega OK album and a box set edition of 1991’s Badmotorfinger, with the intention of releasing both before the end of the year.

Nov 04: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Nov 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 11: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Center, CA

Nov 14: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Nov 20: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Soundgarden Quiz