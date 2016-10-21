Nine Inch Nails poised to unleash 'excellent' new music

Trent Reznor has confirmed that he is working on new Nine Inch Nails music and that’ll he’ll “unleash it upon the world” once he is happy he has something “excellent” to share.

Reznor and composer Atticus Ross recently wrapped up their work on the score for new climate change film Before The Flood, which saw them team up with film composer Gustavo Santaolalla and Scottish rock band Mogwai.

And Reznor says he and Ross have also been working on the score for upcoming movie Patriots Day as well as new Nine Inch Nails music.

He tells Beats 1: “Atticus and I had gone off on our own tangents with different things we were working on. And then we made a commitment for the next several years to work on things together because we have a good rhythm and energy.

“In the last few months we’ve not only been working on Before The Flood, we were just finishing Patriots Day with Pete Berg, that’s coming out right at the end of this year about the Boston bombing, and we’ve been working on Nine Inch Nails stuff.

“And that’s been three points of a triangle of different energies. I’m feeling really good, I’m feeling creatively excited and I’ve reminded myself as I’ve veered off into technology for a while, that the act of writing and self examination that comes from making music really helps me understand who I am again.

“Things are going good and when we have something that we think is excellent, we will unleash it upon the world.”

Reznor said last year that the follow-up to Nine Inch Nails’ 2013 album Hesitation Marks would likely be released in 2016.

