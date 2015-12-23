Soul Enema issue Sassi clip

Soul Enema have released a teaser for their track Aral Sea II: Dustbin Of History featuring former Orphaned Land guitarist Yossi Sassi.

The song was recorded in three parts and was inspired by the drying up of the Aral Sea, which was situated between the borders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Central Asia.

The track will feature on the Israeli band’s upcoming album Of Clans And Clones And Clowns.

The record will future a range of contributing guest artists, including prog multi-instrumentalist Arjen Lucassen, known for his work with Ayreon.

Sassi is the inventor of the Bouzoukitara – a unique instrument that combines a traditional acoustic Bouzouki with an electric solid-body guitar, lending a distinct Middle Eastern sound which his former band Orphaned Land are known for.