Sons Of Apollo detail new orchestral live album

Sons Of Apollo have announced that they’ll release a new live album later this year.

Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony was recorded at the Bulgarian city’s Ancient Roman Theatre last year and will launch on limited deluxe 3CD/DVD/Blu-ray Artbook, Special Edition 3CD/DVD Digipak, as a standalone Blu-ray and on digital and streaming platforms through InsideOut Music.

Drummer Mike Portnoy says: “I’ve released several dozen live albums through the years with about a dozen different bands, but I have to say that this live release from Sons Of Apollo may indeed be the most special one of them all.

“Everything was aligned that evening – an absolutely beautiful Roman amphitheatre and a perfectly gorgeous summer evening, one set of Sons Of Apollo material and one set of specially chosen cover songs.

“And to top it all off being joined by a symphony orchestra and choir – it was a magical evening for everybody in attendance and now we can share it with the rest of the world immortalised in this incredible live package.”

Portnoy adds: “This package will serve as a nice souvenir to capture the band’s first year on tour and should tide over all of our fans while we complete work on our sophomore studio release that will coming in January 2020.”

Portnoy is joined in the Sons Of Apollo lineup by Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

They released their debut album Psychotic Symphony in 2017.

Sons Of Apollo: Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony

CD 1

1. God Of The Sun

2. Signs Of The Time

3. Divine Addiction

4. That Metal Show Theme

5. Just Let Me Breathe

6. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

7. Lost In Oblivion

8. Jeff Scott Soto Solo Spot (The Prophet’s Song / Save Me)

9. Alive

10. The Pink Panther Theme

11. Opus Maximus

CD 2

1. Kashmir

2. Gates Of Babylon

3. Labyrinth

4. Dream On

5. Diary Of A Madman

6. Comfortably Numb

7. The Show Must Go On

8. Hell’s Kitchen

9. Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo

10. Lines In The Sand

CD 3

1. Bumblefoot Guitar Spot

2. And The Cradle Will Rock

3. Coming Home