Sometime The Wolf share video for new single Ashes

Sometime The Wolf have released their video for new single Ashes exclusively with Louder.

It’s the latest material taken from the Preston-based goth-rock outfit’s debut album From Here And Earth, with the band previously sharing a lyric video for Deeper Than Below.

Drummer Lewis Peacock tells Louder: “The lyrics for Ashes were originally written around events during the holocaust. Many survivors recalled days when the ashes of the less fortunate would fall from the sky; spewed out by the chimneys at the camps.

“As the song matured, the theme broadened. We all go through our own trials in life. We fight for what we believe in, we work to change things, but in the end, we all become ashes on the wind.”

As for the video, Peacock explains: “It follows the journey of a man leaving possessions behind, travelling towards and eventually reaching the end. The exact meaning behind this is open to the interpretation of the viewer.

“We believe everyone will be able to relate a struggle of their own to this, especially in these strange and trying times. While it may sometimes feel like you're alone, that's very rarely truly the case. Even if someone can't entirely understand your personal struggle, it doesn't mean to say they haven't been through similar and come out the other side.

“And while we aren't all here forever, the choices we make, the things we do... they all live on.”

Peacock is joined in Sometime The Wolf by frontman Drew Freeman, guitarists Lee Fury and Joe Walsh and bassist Korv Sutch, with From Here And Earth following their 2017 debut EP Never Wake.

Sometime The Wolf’s influences include Fields Of The Nephilim, Karnivool, Mastodon and Deftones.