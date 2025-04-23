Days after their singer adopted two bear cubs, Slaughter To Prevail announce new album Grizzly – stream lead single Russian Grizzly In America

Displaced Russian deathcore outfit Slaughter To Prevail have announced their new album Grizzly.

The long-anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Kostolom will arrive on July 18 via Sumerian. In conjunction with the news, the band have put out the single and music video Russian Grizzly In America. Watch the clip below.

Co-founder and vocalist Alex Terrible comments: “I think this is the best album we have ever written. We put so much effort into it. We spent a lot of time on every detail and really poured our souls into the songs.

“In the past, we were always rushing to finish albums and just releasing whatever we had. This time, we took our time, worked carefully on each track, and made sure everything was exactly how we wanted it. Hopefully it was all worth it.”

The announcement comes days after news broke that Terrible – who was born in Yekaterinburg but relocated to Orlando, Florida – adopted two bear cubs named Kodi and Harley.

The frontman announced the adoption via social media last week. He wrote: “Long story short. My neighbor @kirillpotapov (literally 10 mins away from me) saved 2 babies bears [sic] Kodi and Harley.

“He helps animals for long time and I want to help him. From this moment I will visit this babies every time I’m at home in Russia and help them financially.”

Terrible added that, while he doesn’t want to ask fans for financial support, he will be releasing merch themed around the cubs and that all proceeds will go towards supporting them. “I will drop some merch with this lil cutie pies and you will buy it,” he summarised. “All money will go to them. Stay brutal.”

Terrible is famous for having previously ridden bears and even wrestled them. He explained the hobby to Metal Hammer earlier this year, saying, “When you look into a human’s eyes, you feel emotions, you feel maybe anger or kindness. You feel this soul, right? You look into this bear’s eyes, you don’t see anything in there.”

As well as releasing their new album, Slaughter To Prevail will play several US festival shows this summer. They’ll appear at Inkcarceration in Mansfield, Ohio, on July 19, then at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 2 and at Aftershock in Sacramento, California, on October 4. See all details via the band’s website.