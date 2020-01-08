Sometime The Wolf mark album launch with video for Deeper Than Below

Sometime The Wolf have today launched their debut album From Here And Earth through Transcend Music – and they’ve marked the occasion by sharing a lyric video for their epic single Deeper Than Below.

The track is the second taken from the record, with the Preston-based goth-rock outfit debuting Ashes last month.

Sometime The Wolf frontman Drew Freeman explains: “Deeper Than Below is a song about a deep longing. Yearning for someone no longer there, contemplating a world in which they were still in your life. It's about feeling anguished, forlorn, deeper than below.”

He adds: “The background footage for the lyric video features vast forest environments, and follows a man's search for something lost. The pine forest imagery is relevant not only to our name and influence, but also adds to the sensation of disorientation, loss and loneliness.”

Freeman is joined in the lineup by guitarists Lee Fury and Joe Walsh, bassist Korv Sutch and drummer Lewis Peacock, From Here And Earth following their 2017 EP Never Wake.

Sometime The Wolf’s influences include Fields Of The Nephilim, Karnivool, Mastodon and Deftones.

The band will head out on tour road from March and they’ve also been confirmed for HRH Goth on September 12 and 13 at London’s Forum Kentish Town and the Sheffield O2 Academy.

Sometime The Wolf: From Here And Earth

Preston-based band Sometime The Wolf have released their debut album From Here And Earth which features the lead tracks Ashes and Deeper Than Below. This is definitely on for Fields Of The Nephilim fans!View Deal

Sometime The Wolf 2020 tour dates

Mar 06: Eindhoven S-Plaza, Netherlands

Mar 07: Ichtegem B52 Music Club, Belgium

Mar 08: Übach-Palenberg Rockfrabrik, Germany

Mar 14: Morecambe Corrosion Festival, UK

Apr 03: Newcastle The Globe, UK

Apr 04: Edinburgh Bannermans, UK

Sep 12: London HRH Goth, UK

Sep 13: Sheffield HRH Goth, UK