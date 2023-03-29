Solstice announce short tour with Italian proggers La Maschera Di Cera

UK prog rockers Solstice have announced they will be supported by Italian prog rockers La Maschera Di Cera on a short run of live dates in April.

"We have a mini-tour coming up with Italian proggers La Maschera Di Cera at the end of April," says Solstice guitarist Andy Glass. "Bloody great band and likely to be the only opportunity to catch them live in the UK. It’s completely unviable financially but they’re coming anyway so really hoping folk will come out and support the show."

La Maschera Di Cera began as a side-project for Finisterre's Fabioa Zuffanti, and have seven albums under their belt, their most recent being 2020's S.E.I., and are very much in the classic Italian prog vein. These will be the band's first ever UK live shows.

Solstice released their acclaimed new album Light Up earlier this year.

Solstice and La Maschera Di Cera live dates:

Apr 28: Lonodn 229 (Tickets)

Apr 29: Abingdon Northcourt (Tickets)

Apr 30: Southampton 1865 (Tickets)