Slipknot ‘ain’t doing shit right now’ says Corey Taylor

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor says the band “ain’t doing shit right now,” despite bandmate Clown’s recent comments about having written “amazing” songs for their sixth album.

They wound down their touring duties in support of 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter last year, and since then the members have concentrated on other projects – with Taylor’s Stone Sour preparing to release sixth album Hydrograd on June 30.

Asked about Slipknot’s activity, Taylor tells 97.1 The Eagle: “I’m gonna bum you out… we ain’t doing shit right now. We’re not really doing anything right now.

“I know we’re kind of slowly starting to write some music. Other than that, we’re taking some time off. Clown’s going to direct some movies, Sid’s going to do some stuff. We’re all kind of doing our own thing.”

He adds: “Next year is everybody doing their own thing. Then, probably after that, we’ll slowly but surely start to get together to do some Slipknot stuff.”

Clown reported in March that they were “writing as a band and with Corey as well,” continuing: “He’s aware of it, so while we’re writing, he’s getting songs.

“We had so much fun writing .5: The Gray Chapter. People that started writing together never wrote together in 15 years. Things are a little bit different and it’s amazing and it’s fun.”

In April, drummer Jay Weinberg described the ideas Slipknot had come up with so far as “interesting” and said: “I’m itching to get back to that.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has labelled Hydrograd “probably one of the things I’m most proud of in my life.” He tells Rock 100.5 The KATT: “It was the most fun I’ve ever had making an album. It was the easiest album I’ve ever made – and yet it’s so strong, it’s so badass.

“It is tight, it’s fast, it’s rocking, it’s crushing, it’s melodic, there’s songs for the ladies – it’s got everything you could ever want in a rock’n’roll album.”

