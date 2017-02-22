Stagehand dies after A7X, Disturbed show in Germany

A stagehand who was working at the Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed and Chevelle show in Stuttgart, Germany, on Monday night, has died after a colleague fell on him while they were dismantling the stage.

Germany’s Bild report that around 2am, a 26 year old man fell 20 meters from the rafters at the city’s Schleyerhalle venue on to a 19 year old man, named only as Marvin P. The younger man was rushed to hospital after the incident but later died from his injuries.

Avenged Sevenfold say the young man’s death is “beyond heartbreaking” and add: “We all send our thoughts and prayers to the man in the hospital, both families involved, all of the local Live Nation crew and everyone else whose lives have been affected by this terrible accident.

“We love our crew so much as well as the many local staff who are essential to our show every night wherever we are around the world. This is such a stark reminder of how quickly an accident can happen and lives shattered in the process.”

Disturbed also issued a statement expressing their shock at the news.

They say: “The horror and heartbreak felt by everyone on the tour is beyond words.

“Our deepest condolences go out to that poor 19-year-old’s family, and our best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to the surviving crew member that fell.

“We love and cherish all those dedicated crew members that are responsible for making the show happen day in and day out, and this horrible tragedy is almost too much to bear.

“We dedicate the rest of this tour to our fallen brothers. Life is precious and can end in an instant. Make every moment of yours count.”

Venue spokesman Jorg Klopfer reports that the fatality is the first since the venue opened in 1983 and adds: “It is a terrible tragic event, we mourn with the family and friends of the young man.”

The tour is due to resume in Vienna on February 23 after Tuesday evening’s planned show at Milan’s Assago was cancelled due to an illness with the Avenged Sevenfold camp..