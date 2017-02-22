Metallica: Hetfield wouldn't re-record classic albums

Metallica’s James Hetfield says he couldn’t revisit the band’s classic albums because they’re “snapshots of history.”

The vocalist and guitarist admits there are certain tweaks he’d like to make to their back catalogue – but it’s not something he thinks will ever happen.

He tells Red Bulletin: “There are things I would like to change on some of the records – but it gives them so much character that you can’t change them.

“I find it a little frustrating when bands re-record classic albums with pretty much the same songs and have it replace the original. It erases that piece of history.

“These records are a product of a certain time in life – they’re snapshots of history and they’re part of our story.”

He continues: “OK, so 1988’s … And Justice for All could use a little more low end and 2003’s St. Anger could use a little less tin snare drum, but those things are what make those records part of our history.”

Metallica recently praised Lady Gaga, who joined them onstage at the Grammy Awards for a performance of Moth Into Flame, with drummer Lars Ulrich calling her the “quintessential perfect fifth member of this band.”

Metallica are currently gearing up for a run of South American dates in support of 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. They’ll then head out on the road across North America from May.

