Architects share live Gravity video

Architects have released a video for their track Gravity.

The song originally appeared on the band’s seventh album All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us, which launched in May 2016. The live video for Gravity was shot during their recent sold-out show at London’s O2 Brixton Academy.

Vocalist Sam Carter says: “If you let yourself go to the darkness, and discuss these things, you do realise how much light there is in life as well.

“Life is a wonderful, incredible thing. And the most beautiful thing of all about life is the wonder and the questions and the discussions.”

Architects have also announced a North American tour – their first since 2014. They’ll be joined on the dates by Stray From The Path and Make Them Suffer. They’ll also play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August. See their full 2017 tour schedule below.

Last year, the band’s guitarist Tom Searle died of cancer aged 28.

Mar 07: Detroit The Shelter, MI

Mar 08: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Mar 09: Minneapolis The Cabooze, MN

Mar 10: Kansas City Aftershock, KS

Mar 11: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Mar 13: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Mar 14: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Mar 17: Pomona The Glass House, CA

Mar 18: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA

Mar 19: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

Mar 21: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Brill, TX

Mar 22: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Mar 23: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Mar 25: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Mar 27: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Mar 28: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Mar 29: Millvale Mr Smalls Theatre, PA

Apr 01: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Apr 02: Worcester Palladium Upstairs, MA

Apr 04: Montreal Le National, QC

Apr 05: London Music Hall, ON

Apr 06: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

May 09: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

May 10: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Jun 05: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 06: Orleans L’Astrolabe, France

Jun 09: Bretigny Sur Orge Base Aerienne 217, France

Jun 10: Bretigny Sur Orge Base Aerienne 217, France

Jun 11: Bretigny Sur Orge Base Aerienne 217, France

Jun 12: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Jun 13: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Jun 14: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Jun 24: Ijsselstein Peter Janssenweg, Netherlands

Jul 01: Munster Am Hawerkamp, Germany

Jul 24: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Aug 10: Warsaw Klub Proxima, Poland

Aug 25: Leeds Festival, UK

