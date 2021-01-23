Soen unveil video for new single Illusion

Swedish-based prog metallers Soen have released a vide for their brand new single Illusion. The new single is taken from the band's recently released album Imperial, available through Silver Ling Music. You can watch the new video in full below.

“Illusion is a song about the shared responsibility amongst us if we wish to improve the world, change has to be made by us, you and me... the people," says drummer Martin Lopez. “It’s about the frustration of feeling powerless but also the hope in realising that things can be changed for the better. If we stop criticising each other and making enemies of ourselves by blindly following the ideas of politicians and their media.”

“We can’t just sit around and wait for those in power to help," adds singer Joel Ekelöf. "They are preoccupied with battling each other in matters of greed and power.”

“The Illusion video is about dreamers,” says video producer Daniele Zed Berretta. “There are people who are ready to lose everything to follow their dreams, no matter the cost. Others are afraid of making dreams come true, so they stop right before fulfilling them, just to keep dreaming."

Soen have previously released videos for Monarch and Antagonist.

Get Imperial.