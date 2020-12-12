Soen release video for new single Monarch

Swedish-based prog metallers Soen have released a vide for their brand new single Monarch. The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album Imperial which will be released through Silver Ling Music on January 21.

"Monarch is an epic, dynamic song about the traditional attributes of mankind. The belief that showing compassion and kindness is a sign of weakness ," explains drummer Martin Lopez.

“The lack of direction and guidance in society is turning younger generations into violent and destructive creatures,” adds singer Joel Ekelöf, “because they are living in an age where bullies are kings and the rest are prey”



“Making videos is a difficult task because it means that you need to hand over the control of your music to someone on the outside," continues Lopez. "You want to make a video that not only represents the lyrical content but that also captures the atmosphere and emotion of the song and for that you need to find a producer that has the capability of understanding and transforming all these words and notes into images and I think we found the right person in Daniele Berretta… It was a pleasure to work with him and we’re very happy with how the video turned out.”

Imperial has been produced by Iñaki Marconi and the band, and was mixed and mastered by Kane Churko, who has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Bob Dylan. It will be available as a CD digipak, vinyl album, digital formats and special D2C bundles.

Pre-order Imperial.