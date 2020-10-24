Soen release video for new single Antagonist

Swedish-based prog metallers Soen have released a vide for their brand new single Antagonist. The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album Imperial which will be released through Silver Ling Music on January 21. The band have also announced European tour dates for Spring 2021. You can see the dates, the album artwork and watch the new video below.

“We will always be a band that has the old will to fight for freedom and all the important things in life, the people, the underdog,” says drummer Martin Lopez “You have to take on the big question marks such as what the fuck are we doing with our lives and where’s the empathy. Why do we keep on testing and crushing ourselves as a species?"

Founder members Joel Ekelöf (vocals) and Martin Lopez (drums), along with Lars Enok Åhlund (keyboards and guitar), Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel (bass) and Cody Ford (lead guitar) continues Soen’s unique journey through the psyche of our species and the conundrum of our times. Eight crisp, sharp, and supremely constructed songs spanning frustration, reflection and hope.

“In my life I try to be as real as possible, but I think that the music, and nature, of Soen are the only place that I really, really feel I can be myself,” explains Martin Lopez “When you’re home, doing music, writing lyrics, that is where you really get to express yourself without any judgement and with total freedom.”

“It has obviously been a crazy, terrible thing for everyone, and for us as a band it has been really frustrating not being able to play shows but also it has given us a clear window of opportunity to realise this album completely. We were able to spend 12 hours a day for many months bringing Imperial to the place we truly wanted, mainly working on the groove and flow of the album.”

Imperial has been produced by Iñaki Marconi and the band, Imperial was mixed and mastered by Kane Churko, who has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Bob Dylan. It will be available as a CD digipak, vinyl album, digital formats and special D2C bundles.

Soen Imperial European Tour

Apr 6: NOR Oslo. John Dee

Apr 7: SWE Gothenburg, Pustervik

Apr 8: DEN Odense, Posten

Apr 9: GER Leipzig, Hellraiser

Apr 10: POL Warsaw, Proxima

Apr 11: GER Berlin, Fraanz

Apr 13: GER Aschaffenburg, Colos Saal

Apr 14: SWI Pratteln, Z7

Apr 15: GER, Munich, Backstage Halle

Apr 16: ITA San Donà di Piave, Revolver Club

Apr 17: ITA Rome, Largo Venue

Apr 20: ITA, Milan, Magazzini Generali

Apr 21: GER Cologne, Luxor

Apr 22: UK London, O2 Academy Islington

Apr 23: NED Amsterdam, Melkweg

Apr 25: GER Hamburg, Logo,

APr 28: SWE Stokholm, Klubben

Apr 30: FIN Tampere, Olympia

May 1: FIN Helsinki, Tavastia

Soen: Imperial

1. Lumerian

2. Deceive

3. Monarch

4. Illusion

5. Antagonist

6. Modesty

7. Dissident

8. Fortune