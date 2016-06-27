Smokey Fingers release The Road Is My Home video

Smokey Fingers have released a video for their track The Road Is My Home.
It’s taken from the Italian southern rock band’s second album Promised Land, to be launched on September 9 via Tanzan Music.
Frontman Luke Paterniti says of the album: “It differs from Columbus Way in being a more conscious. The title derives from an experience I had a few years back in the States, visiting the places I’d dream of. I’d reached the promised land that we’d sung about on Columbus Way.”
Smokey Fingers: Promised Land tracklist
- Black Madame
- Rattlesnake Trail
- The Road Is My Home
- Damage Is Done
- The Basement
- Last Train
- Floorwashing Machine Man
- Stage
- Turn It Up
- Thunderstorm
- Proud & Rebel
- No More