Smokey Fingers release The Road Is My Home video

Smokey Fingers have released a video for their track The Road Is My Home.

It’s taken from the Italian southern rock band’s second album Promised Land, to be launched on September 9 via Tanzan Music.

Frontman Luke Paterniti says of the album: “It differs from Columbus Way in being a more conscious. The title derives from an experience I had a few years back in the States, visiting the places I’d dream of. I’d reached the promised land that we’d sung about on Columbus Way.”

Smokey Fingers: Promised Land tracklist

Black Madame

Rattlesnake Trail

The Road Is My Home

Damage Is Done

The Basement

Last Train

Floorwashing Machine Man

Stage

Turn It Up

Thunderstorm

Proud & Rebel

No More

