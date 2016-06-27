Trending

Smokey Fingers release The Road Is My Home video

View Smokey Fingers’ video for The Road Is My Home from 2nd album Promised Land

Smokey Fingers have released a video for their track The Road Is My Home.

It’s taken from the Italian southern rock band’s second album Promised Land, to be launched on September 9 via Tanzan Music.

Frontman Luke Paterniti says of the album: “It differs from Columbus Way in being a more conscious. The title derives from an experience I had a few years back in the States, visiting the places I’d dream of. I’d reached the promised land that we’d sung about on Columbus Way.”

Smokey Fingers: Promised Land tracklist

  1. Black Madame
  2. Rattlesnake Trail
  3. The Road Is My Home
  4. Damage Is Done
  5. The Basement
  6. Last Train
  7. Floorwashing Machine Man
  8. Stage
  9. Turn It Up
  10. Thunderstorm
  11. Proud & Rebel
  12. No More

