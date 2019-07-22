Trending

Slipknot unleash video for brand new track Solway Firth

Slipknot release video for their new single Solway Firth - the latest track from the Iowa outfit’s upcoming album We Are Not Your Kind

(Image credit: Alexandria Crahan-Conway)

Slipknot have released a video for their brand new single Solway Firth.

It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album We Are Not Your Kind, which is set to arrive on August 9 through Roadrunner Records.

The band previously launched Unsainted from the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.

The video was directed by Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and was created with UPROXX and Amazon Prime Video. The promo features exclusive footage from the new Amazon Original series The Boys which will premiere on July 26, along with film captured of the band's recent European tour.

The video comes hot on the heels of Slipknot’s announcement that they’ll tour across the UK and Europe in 2020. So far, they've only named the cities where they'll play, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Slipknot will embark on their Knotfest Roadshow across North America later this week with Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.

Slipknot are also the cover stars of the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now

Not only does the latest edition feature exclusive interviews with the band about We Are Not Your Kind, but there are nine covers to collect and comes with an exclusive art print and a CD featuring Slipknot cover versions.

(Image credit: Roadrunner)

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind
1. Insert Coin 
2. Unsainted 
3. Birth Of The Cruel 
4. Death Because Of Death 
5. Nero Forte 
6. Critical Darling 
7. Liar’s Funeral 
8. Red Flag 
9. What’s Next 
10. Spiders  
11. Orphan 
12. My Pain 
13. Not Long For This World 
14. Solway Firth

